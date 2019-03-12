Cynapse today releases Numerics 6, the latest version of the realtime business dashboard app for iOS, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Numerics is a dashboard app that lets you design custom dashboards, personalized to your business KPIs and metrics. Numerics helps you make better decisions by ensuring your most important numbers are always a glance away. Version 6 connects Siri to your key performance indicators giving you handsfree access to the numbers that matter most to you.
Numerics makes Siri aware of your business metrics
