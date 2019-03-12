Uncategorized

Numerics makes Siri aware of your business metrics

Cynapse today releases Numerics 6, the latest version of the realtime business dashboard app for iOS, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Numerics is a dashboard app that lets you design custom dashboards, personalized to your business KPIs and metrics. Numerics helps you make better decisions by ensuring your most important numbers are always a glance away. Version 6 connects Siri to your key performance indicators giving you handsfree access to the numbers that matter most to you.
