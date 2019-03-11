Output Factory Server for InDesign Streamlines Workflow on macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.1.21 a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders. The software offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version eliminates workflow interruptions which can be caused by Apple Event sandboxing – a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave. Under the new policy, apps can no longer control other apps without initial user authorization, which directly affects productivity tools that require access to InDesign and other system resources in order to perform complex workflow automation tasks. The new update of Output Factory Server streamlines the authorization process by clearing all permissions during launch time, which eliminates workflow interruptions during file processing. The app will also automatically reset Apple Event permissions if the authorization was previously revoked by accident.

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated Mac station where it can serve unlimited users via watched hot folders on a network. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, color printing, EPUB files and so on. The app offers the following key features:

* Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

* Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

* Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

* Automatic email notifications

* Layer versioning

* Run custom scripts

* Variable output file names

* Automatic preflighting

* PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for $699.95 (USD), as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2019.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

