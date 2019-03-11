Output Factory Server for InDesign Streamlines Workflow on macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.1.21, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The software automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from watched hot folders. Output Factory Server offers layer versioning, preflighting, email notifications, PDF security presets and more. The new version eliminates workflow interruptions which can be caused by some new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave.

