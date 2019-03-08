monCarbone innovator of Carbon Fiber iPhone accessories and handcrafted lifestyle product announces the world’s first premium USB-C to Lightning Apple Certified MFi Cable for fast charging. Continuously becoming MFi member for years, monCarbone will be one of the first to market the long-awaited alternative of Apple USB-C to Lightning since its released.
monCarbone MFi Fast Charging Carbon Fiber USB-C to Lightning Cable
