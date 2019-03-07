New Black Eye Pro Kit G4 – A One-Kit Solution for Pro Mobile Photography

Photographers, videographers, adventurers and storytellers can capture amazing angles with Black Eye’s Pro Kit G4, a one-kit solution for pro-level mobile photography and filmmaking. It features three new Pro lenses – the Pro Portrait Tele G4, Pro Fisheye G4, and Pro Cinema Wide G4. The durable, compact travel case makes it easy and convenient to travel with the lens set. A $300 value for $250. That’s about a tenth of the cost and weight of DSLR camera backpack with all of its accessories.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



