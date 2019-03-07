iMazing Adds Export and Printing of WhatsApp Chats, Much More

Geneva, Switzerland – Independent developer DigiDNA is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of iMazing 2.9 for macOS and iMazing 2.8 for Windows. iMazing is the powerful iOS device management app that allows transferring of messages, music, files, and other types of data from any iPhone, iPad or iPod touch device. The app is also an excellent option for users who are looking for a way to quickly and safely backup any iOS device.

This new version of iMazing offers a completely overhauled message extraction engine which now boasts the ability to export, display and print data from iMessage and WhatsApp conversations faster and in greater detail than ever before. The app can also provide native PDF export support, custom printing options, bulk export of attachments, and much more.

“This update really is us responding to our users feedback and requests,” says DigiDNA’s Gregorio Zanon. “Lawyers who need to document interactions with their clients, parents wishing to prove a point in delicate custody cases, and even fiancÃ(C)s making booklets of their electronic courtship to surprise their significant other – all have provided invaluable insights in their specific use case.”

Key WhatsApp and Messages export features include:

* Native PDF export solution: Export or print all conversations in bulk, including images and emojis

* Custom printing options: Choose paper size and orientation, margins and content scale

* More metadata: View and print message status, group chat events information, location sharing status and more. Include contact details and extraction metadata for increased legal weight

* Bulk export of all attachment types: Images, videos, contacts, locations, documents and more

* Text search and date range filter

* Detailed CSV exports, include all chat metadata

* Excellent performance and low footprint on memory and processor resources

In addition to saving and printing iPhone Messages and WhatsApp chats, iMazing offers a wealth of other features:

* Transfer all data from an old iPhone to a new one

* Manage Music, Ringtones, Photos, eBooks, and more

* Install apps (.ipa) to an iOS device without using the App Store

* Save and restore game progress or app documents and settings

* Drag and Drop file transfer to any iOS device

* Transfer Safari bookmarks from iOS to Mac or Windows PC without iCloud

* Extract mobile browsing history from backups

* Transfer call logs from iPhones in .CSV format

* Save voicemails as audio files for later listening on a computer

* Export iPhone contacts from all accounts in VCard or .CSV format

* Export entire calendars or specific events in iCal or .CSV format

Power users can also create editable “Blueprint” backups that can then be restored to multiple iOS device at once. Users can edit the blueprint to designated which files are to be restored to the devices. The app also helps users save space on their device, making it easy to choose which apps and data should remain on the device.

System Requirements:

* macOS 10.9 or higher, Windows 7 or higher

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Supports all iOS versions

* 128 MB

Pricing and Availability:

iMazing 2.9 for macOS is free to download and is available worldwide exclusively through the iMazing website. Premium features require the purchase of a license. A Single License (1 computer) is $44.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies). The 2.9 (macOS) and 2.8 (Windows) updates are free for all iMazing 2 license owners.

iMazing 2.9

WhatsApp Feature Page

Guides

Download iMazing

Buy iMazing

Media Assets

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, DigiDNA is an independent software developer company incorporated in 2008 under the name of DigiDNA Sarl. In 2013 the company and its products were granted the Swiss Label. DigiDNA’s software proudly carries the crossbow – symbolizing Swiss precision work and quality products. DigiDNA is committed to helping users get the most out of their Apple mobile devices by providing innovative device management solutions and efficient data transfer software both in the App Store with iMazing (formerly DiskAid) its standalone desktop application for Mac and PC. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2008-2019 DigiDNA Sarl. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



