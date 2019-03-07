iMazing Adds Export and Printing of WhatsApp Chats, Much More

Geneva-based developer DigiDNA announces iMazing 2.9 for macOS and iMazing 2.8 for Windows. This update adds the ability to display, print and export Messages and WhatsApp conversations faster and in more detail than ever. With these improvements, iMazing sets a new standard in messaging data extraction from iOS devices. Attention to detail, ease of use and affordability combine to deliver the most efficient tool to print supporting evidence for court cases, or document mobile communications.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



