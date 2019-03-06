Xeric Design Announces EarthDesk's 17th Birthday Sale

Xeric Design is celebrating the 17th birthday of EarthDesk, with up to 45% off through March 17, 2019. Full versions start at $17 and upgrades start at $10, including a one-year data subscription. EarthDesk replaces your static desktop with an image of the Earth showing current sun, moon and city illumination, as well as dynamic, real-time global cloud coverage on your Macintosh or Windows desktop. It operates silently in the background, keeping your desktop updated while you work.

