Veenix, LLC Introduces Art Portfolio for macOS with Special Bundle

Veenix, LLC announces Art Portfolio, a new macOS app for artists, collectors and anyone who owns art. Art Portfolio allows users to easily create a reference database of their art, design, fine art photography and other creative works. The software also creates beautiful printed portfolio/catalog pages and an index of the collection, which are great not just for portfolio use, but also to include with art sales orders, gallery inquiries, and promotions.

