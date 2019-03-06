iPliable Provides Entertaining Gem-Busting Action on the iPhone

Paris-based indie development team Smartphone Pliable announces iPliable 1.0, their challenging new gem-busting game for iOS and Android devices. Based on an original Mac game called Snap, iPliable challenges players to bust gems with the help of a metallic ball. Players drag, aim, pull, and release the ball, sending it flying into the air to land on the board to clear gems. Clear as many gems as possible before the board fills to the top to beat the highest score.

