ChronoSync Update Available for Free

Casselberry, Florida – A free update to the popular Mac Backup App, ChronoSync, is available now for registered owners. ChronoSync 4.9.2 brings new features including specific bucket names for Amazon S3 cloud service connections, Backblaze B2 Application Keys support, increased security for ChronoAgent and InterConneX connections, better SFTP connection monitoring, as well as numerous bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Joe Japes, Director of Sales & Marketing said “Remember, owners of ChronoSync enjoy new features with each free update. ChronoSync is a full-featured utility. It offers local and cloud backup, bootable backup, and folder synchronizing with full Mojave Dark Mode Support while still being compatible with older Macs running macOS 10.11 El Capitan!”

Owners of ChronoSync can install the update immediately for free! If you don’t already own ChronoSync, download today and start the 15-day free trial to learn how ChronoSync is your best long-term backup investment for Mac.

ChronoSync is designed to work on macOS version 10.11 and newer. Full working trial licenses are available or purchase ChronoSync for $49.99. ChronoSync’s companion app, ChronoAgent, allows any Mac to accept direct, secure connections from any ChronoSync Mac or any InterConneX iOS device to access or transfer data! Full working trial licenses are available or purchase ChronoAgent for $14.99. ChronoMonitor is an iPhone app that monitors Macs running ChronoSync or ChronoAgent. ChronoMonitor is available in the Apple App Store for $3.99 (USD).

Econ has produced software that runs on Apple products for over 20 years. Econ Technologies, Inc. was established in Central Florida in 1991. It is named after the Econlockhatchee River, which flows past the site of our original office where all of this began. On October 31, 2001 we introduced our first app, Portraits & Prints, that was developed specifically for macOS. We followed that up with ChronoSync which was first released February 15, 2002. Since that time ChronoSync has gone through numerous updates and we have never charged for a single update. On July 29, 2013 we launched InterConneX for the iPad followed by InterConneX for the iPhone in September.

