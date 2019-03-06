ChronoSync Update Available for Free

Florida based Econ Technologies today announces ChronoSync 4.9.2, an important update to their multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clones and folder synchronizing under macOS. Version 4.9.2 brings new features including specific bucket names for Amazon S3 cloud service connections, Backblaze B2 Application Keys support, increased security for ChronoAgent and InterConneX connections, better SFTP connection monitoring, as well as numerous bug fixes and performance enhancements.

