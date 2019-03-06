App Tamer 2.4.3 slows background apps while you're working

St. Clair Software delivers an update today for App Tamer, its Macintosh utility that manages applications to yield more efficient CPU usage, increased battery life and quieter operation. App Tamer’s unique AutoStop capability automatically slows down or pauses applications when you switch away from them, and then restarts them when you click back to them. Version 2.4.3 adds an option to let apps run at full speed when you’re away, fixes several issues and enhances its AppleScript support.

