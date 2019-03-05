Amperes 3.0.4 released for iOS – The only Battery App worth having

Albany, New York – CrioSoft LLC today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of Amperes 3.0.4, an important update to the company’s popular battery information app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. With Amperes, you can check your battery charging rates of your chargers, and even the quality of your wires. It’s an app that every iPhone or iPad owner must have on their devices.

Amperes will show you the remaining runtimes for different activities and the most critical info about your device, such as remaining space, free memory, and abnormal thermal status of your device – if it’s in normal or overheated state, and if so – whether you should let your device to cool off to prevent hardware damages or not. Amperes can also let you run long tests on your chargers and export the test data for further analysis or visualization.

“Amperes uses the only real available way to test the charging rates of your battery, explained Andrey Krasnov, CEO of Albany-based CrioSoft LLC. “Since iOS version 10, Apple removed all previous ways to gather the data, and as a result, almost 100% of other battery apps on the App Store do not work anymore. If you want information about your chargers and battery – look no more – check Amperes!”

Adding to its extensive feature list, version 3.0.4 now offers a long awaited battery monitoring alarm, and a new mode that allows all app measurements and tests to work even when the device is locked. There is no more need for having your phone running while you test the battery. Start the tests, lock the device, and the tests will be completed even faster now!

Language Support

Amperes supports English, Afrikaans, Arabic, Armenian, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Georgian, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Mongolian, Norwegian BokmÃ¥l, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese languages.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.3 or later

* 36.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Amperes 3.0.4 is only $0.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Utilities category. Promo codes are available to members of the press. For more information, please contact Andrey Krasnov.

Amperes 3.0.4

Purchase and Download (iOS)

Screenshot

App Icon

CrioSoft is a developer and publisher of business and entertainment software. After establishing CrioSoft in 2014, we developed popular and well-respected apps and games for mobile platforms. By focusing on creating well-designed, highly desirable software, CrioSoft has maintained a great reputation for quality since its creation. We do work for our users. We listen, we implement, and we change. No user is too small, and no opinion is unimportant. Thanks to our amazing user base, our products continue to grow and become the best in their class. Our development approach is simple. We love what we do and are always looking to improve, and as a result we develop top notch products. We use the latest technologies and frameworks. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 CrioSoft LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

