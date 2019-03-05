Amperes 3.0.4 released for iOS – The only Battery App worth having

CrioSoft LLC today releases Amperes 3.0.4, an update to its popular battery info app for iOS. Amperes will display the remaining runtimes for different activities & the most critical info about your device, such as remaining space, free memory, abnormal thermal status, and more. You can also check the battery charging rates of your chargers, and even the quality of your wires. Version 3.0.4 sports a new battery monitoring alarm, charge testing can run when the phone is locked & minor bug fixes.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



