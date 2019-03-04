TextExpander for Mac 6.5 Adds New Snippet Editor with Visual Macros

Smile releases TextExpander, an update to its popular typing shortcut tool for smarter communication. TextExpander keeps your snippets current on all your devices and lets you easily share and manage snippets across whole teams. New sharing options let you share the wealth of knowledge stored in your snippets. TextExpander for Mac 6.5 and TextExpander for Windows 2.0 add a new snippet editor with an easy visual way to view and edit macros. Script snippets in JavaScript gain syntax highlighting.

