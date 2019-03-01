GeekSuit, LLC introduces Client Folder Maker 5.0 for macOS

Lake Dallas, Texas – GeekSuit today is proud to announce the release of Client Folder Maker 5.0, an important feature update to their popular folder creation and management utility for macOS. Perfect for the busy web developer, graphic designer, app developer, or prepress operator, Client Folder Maker allows anyone to set up a hierarchy of folders once, then instantly re-create that hierarchy in any specified folder with just a few clicks of the mouse. Users can activate any chosen preset via a Menu Item, Keyboard Shortcut, the Services Menu or even a new Finder Extension.

After setting a pre-determined archive folder (or the Desktop), simply enter the Client or Project Name, the Job or Version Number, and click the “Create Folder” button. Instantly, a new folder hierarchy is created within its own Archive Folder (or the Desktop). Client Folder Maker will faithfully create the folder structure based on the client’s name and the number associated with that job – with all the support folders and files inside.

Client Folder Maker utilizes a very simple approach to building custom folder sets for any job. Easily add, rename, or delete folders in the hierarchy and create new files under the folder tree. The hidden gem is CFM’s limitless customization of tag variables, so the possibilities for personal customization are endless.

Among Client Folder Maker’s most useful features is its ability to import and export Presets via Drag & Drop. Effortlessly drag any Preset to the Desktop for setting up another machine, to save and archive, or even share them with friends and colleagues. Existing Presets can be sorted in any way in the list. Users can also add useful descriptions for each Preset to better describe its use under different conditions.

Client Folder Maker doesn’t stop there. Users can also designate content to be auto-imported from existing source files. This feature easily copies content from any text file into the newly created files in the new folders. It is prefect for users who find themselves using the same base content in their projects, such as custom HTML markup, jQuery, CSS files, and more.

Features:

* User-defined keyboard shortcut

* Colored labels

* Custom folder views

* Auto-incrementing variables

* Import/export settings via drag/drop

* Preset descriptions

* Custom permissions

* File content copying

* Stays out of the way

* Can be invoked via Contextual Menu, Menu Item or Keyboard shortcut

* Limitless Customization

* Zero Footprint

“I am very excited about this update! Client Folder Maker has long been the solution for any Mac user who provides a service and creates new job folders for their clients,” explained GeekSuit CEO Ray Barber. “With version 5.0, we’ve completely overhauled the application with many new features that I’m sure our customers will immediately recognize and appreciate. Many features are customer driven. An important new feature is that CFM now allows users to set their Archive Folder at the Preset level. It’s no longer a global setting.”

Client Folder Maker 5.0 is a virtually brand new application that introduces many new customer requested features, as well as builds on existing features.

1) Archive Folder Re-Implemented:

* The Archive Folder is now set at the Preset level (instead of globally). Now, each Preset can have its own Archive Folder set, where newly created Hierarchies will go. Or the user can merely choose their Desktop as their Archive Folder.

2) Resizable and Modernized Window:

* Upgraded the window to use modern automatic layout, making it adapt better for localization and resizing.

* The presets list now uses a source list style, and the width can be resized.

* The window is now resizable horizontally as well as vertically.

* Modernized the layout to eliminate old-fashioned dead space and boxes, while keeping the familiar controls.

3) Preset-Specific Archive Folder:

* Moved the archive folder path to be preset-specific, so each preset can create folders in their own parent folder.

* When adding a new preset, the archive folder defaults to the last-selected one, if any.

* Improved the appearance of the path control when one isn’t set.

4) Custom Icon & Label Color for Root Folder:

* Added an image well to the right of the Preset Label, where an image can be dropped or pasted.

* If an image is chosen, it is used as the icon of the root folder when invoking a Preset.

* Right-click on the Image Well to show the Label Colors, to assign a label color to the created root folder.

5) New Date Variable:

* Added support for a {Date} variable, which displays a field automatically populated with today’s date, in the preferred short date format.

* For advanced users, the {Date} variable also supports specifying a custom format using the standard Unicode conventions.

* Dates can have their own custom separators. e.g. “{Date yyMMdd’T’hhmmss}” to output “181228T134527”.

6) New AUTO feature:

* Users can have new numbered folder structures. Each time this Preset is invoked, it is incremented by one (1).

7) Other Changes:

* Now supports Dark Mode under Mojave.

* Icon for Preset Files – Files created when dragging Presets to the Desktop now have a custom icon.

* Changed the “Directory Name” field prompt to “Folder Name” to be more consistent and intuitive.

* Renamed the preset name prompt, and moved the launch at login prompt to the same line as the other preferences.

* Tweaked the color of the label text under the color swatches, to be more visible in dark mode with a light background behind.

* Added tooltips to the preset controls.

Client Folder Maker ships with default Presents for the design or prepress minded, as well as a simple website structure for web developers. Both have their own unique tag variables, but can easily be customized for any working environment. Despite its namesake, Client Folder Maker’s default presets aren’t limited to simply a “client name” or a “job number.” As long as the chosen words or phrases are surrounded in braces, anyone can create and use any tags they wish.

System Requirements:

* OS X 10.8.5 or later

* 64-bit processor

* 0.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Client Folder Maker 5.0 is only $4.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies), and is available through the App Store in the Productivity category. There is a 15 day free trial available. Promo codes are available for members of the press.

