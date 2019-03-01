GeekSuit, LLC introduces Client Folder Maker 5.0 for macOS

Texas based GeekSuit, LLC today proudly introduces Client Folder Maker 5.0, an important feature update to their popular folder creation and management utility for macOS. Client Folder Maker allows anyone to set up a hierarchy of folders once, then instantly re-create that hierarchy in any specified folder with just a few clicks of the mouse. Version 5.0 is a virtually brand new application that introduces many new customer requested features, as well as builds on existing features.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



