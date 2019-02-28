World's largest text-based MMORPG TORN launches on iOS

TORN is the worlds largest text-based MMORPG and it has just come to the App Store, after an incredible 14-years of running as a desktop game, and a year on the Play Store. Now with the iOS app, players can play on their Apple device just as they do on their PC. Forming alliances and doing deals with 2 million players around the world, in the in-game world of TORN City – a city with a dark side that you can take full advantage of and build a burgeoning empire worthy of a criminal mastermind.

