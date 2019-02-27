Output Factory for InDesign Reduces Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.17, a maintenance update to company’s output automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, publishers, prepress houses, and ad agencies worldwide. The software helps eradicate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version eliminates the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing, a new security measure introduced in macOS Mojave. Under the new policy, apps can no longer control other apps without user authorization, which directly affects such tools as Output Factory that require access to InDesign and other system resources to perform complex workflow automation tasks. The new update of Output Factory streamlines the authorization process by clearing all permissions during launch time, which assures consistent interruption-free batch processing. The app will also reset Apple Event permissions automatically if the authorization was previously revoked by accident.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward… The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

* Output multiple InDesign files automatically

* Export page groups as a single PDF files

* Variable output file names

* Create PDF security presets

* Output files to multiple formats with one click

* Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

* Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for $169.95 USD (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2019.

Zevrix Solutions

Output Factory 2.3.17

Download Output Factory

Purchase

Screenshot

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



