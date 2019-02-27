Output Factory for InDesign Reduces Security Hassles on macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.17, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign. The app offers batch processing, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and other time-saving options. The new version eliminates the hassles associated with Apple Event sandboxing – a security measure introduced in macOS Mojave that prevents access to control other apps without user authorization.

