HITCASE Announces Ferra – A Handcrafted Premium Leather iPhone Case

Vancouver, British Columbia – HITCASE announces the first product to be released in the all-new Design Series – Ferra(TM), a premium, handcrafted, full grain leather drop resistant case for iPhone X, Xs and Xs Max. Ferra combines traditional leatherwork with beautiful stainless steel touchpoints, compatible with the magnetic HITCASE TrueLUX(TM) iPhone Lens system for better content capture.

“We’re proud to have brought innovative products to market like the Hitcase Pro, Shield Link, and Splash, but we wanted to push our design further,” comments Brooks Bergreen, Founder and CEO of HITCASE. “Based on research we’ve discovered that between pickups, swipes and other interactions the average smartphone user touches their device between 2400-5000 times per day. Over the past 12 months, our design team at HITCASE has been focused on one central question: How does it feel? We’re excited to bring this new approach in case protectives to the devices we value most, so they look and more importantly feel beautiful in your hands and this is the thought process behind the new Design Series, beginning with Ferra.”

Hand cut, dyed, sewn and pressed, Ferra is craftsmanship you can feel. Made with premium, hand-dyed full grain Italian leather and stainless steel beveled hardware, Ferra is the first-ever leather product designed and manufactured by HITCASE and is the only leather case on the market to integrate lenses with our easy to use TrueLUX(R) magnetic lens system (Wide, SuperWide, Macro) for creative photography options. Ferra for the iPhone X/Xs, Xs Max can be purchased today for $59.99 USD on Hitcase.com.

“While we are known for building tough adventure products and lenses, this new direction for the company with our all-new Design Series is opening HITCASE to new customers, continuing our expansion and growth as a company and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Bergreen.

HITCASE Ferra(TM) Features:

* Full grain leather case. Strong, durable, soft

* Crafted by hand = hand sewn, dyed, cut and pressed

* Two color options: Saddle Brown and Black

* Premium 400 series stainless steel hardware

* Soft microfiber interior cradles your iPhone

* Drop protection to 6ft/2m

* Easily pocketable with a confident grip

* Wireless charging compatible

* Lightweight: 30g

* Slim design: 161mm x 81mm x 10.5mm

Pricing and Availability:

Offered in two hand-dyed colors: Saddle Brown and Black, retailing for $59.99 )USD). Use Ferra with the optional magnetic TrueLUX lens system with precision-grade optical glass. Seamlessly attach, remove and swap between three lens options: SuperWide, Wide and Macro. Available for $39.99 ea. 1-year product warranty. Additional HITCASE protective cases include the Splash, Crio, Shield LINK and PRO and the TrueLUX magnetic lens system are all part of the HITCASE Active and Adventure Series.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry-leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 HIT Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

