HITCASE Announces Ferra – A Handcrafted Premium Leather iPhone Case

Vancouver based HITCASE today announces Ferra, a premium, handcrafted, full grain leather drop resistant case for iPhone X, Xs and Xs Max. The first product to be released in the all-new Design Series, Ferra combines traditional leatherwork with beautiful stainless steel touchpoints, compatible with the magnetic HITCASE TrueLUX iPhone Lens system for better content capture. The Ferra case is offered in Saddle Brown and Black, with a soft microfiber interior cradles the iPhone.

