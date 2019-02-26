WaterField Intros Minimalist Sling Pouch to Relieve Over-stuffed Pockets

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, a San Francisco designer and manufacturer of custom laptop sleeves, bags and device-specific cases, introduces the Sutter Sling Pouch, a minimalist crossbody Sling to carry daily necessities too bulky or plentiful to fit into pants pockets. Available in full-grain leather and tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon, the meticulously-crafted Sutter Sling Pouch keeps valuables secure and easily accessible. This modern, professional-looking version of the popular waist pack, rests comfortably on one’s back or chest leaving hands free.

“The Sling Pouch fills a special niche: it’s an all-purpose bag that fits more than your pocket, but less than a messenger; it’s the ideal everyday carry for minimalists,” explained company owner Gary Waterfield. “The crossbody Sling Pouch is easy to access and so comfortable that you hardly notice it’s there, and yet it holds all your most important items while adding a flash of style to any outfit.”

Sutter Sling Pouch Features:

* Angled strap attachment creates clean look and keeps bag flat against the back or chest

* Quick-adjust metal cam lock easily tightens/loosens the strap

* Front, ultra-soft-lined pocket is ideal for iPhones and other quick-access items

* Two interior, open-topped pockets store small items like Air Pods

* Key fob facilitates convenient key retrieval

* Gold, rip-stop liner lights up the interior, so contents are easy to locate

* Back panel is padded with firm, closed-cell foam that is lined with moisture-wicking mesh, providing extra cushioning for the back or chest and for pouch contents

* YKK water-repellent zippers keep contents secure

* Available in rugged tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon, with premium leather accents

Gaming enthusiasts can score two bags in one and transform their Sutter Sling Pouch into a Nintendo Switch carrying case by inserting WaterField’s new custom-fitted Switch Taco console holder. Firm, shock-absorbing foam envelopes the Switch inside a waxed canvas or ballistic nylon shell, custom-fitted for the Pouch. Raised 6-mm neoprene padding protects the screen, keeps the console centered, and keeps Joy-Cons in a neutral position. An interior pocket holds a WaterField 10-game-card holder, 20-game-card wallet, or loose games. With the Switch Taco, gamers can carry daily essentials all in one place, because to them, the Switch *is* a daily essential.

The Sutter Sling Pouch joins the WaterField Sutter Collection as its most minimalist bag. The Sutter Slim Backpack and the Sutter Tech Sling provide modern, stylish alternatives for carrying larger computers and tablets.

Pouch dimensions:

* 10.25 x 6.25 x 2.75 inches; 12 oz.

Taco dimensions:

* 10 x 6 x 1 inches; 5 oz.

Pricing and Availability:

The Sutter Sling Pouch is priced at $119 (USD) and is shipping now. Available le in Tan waxed canvas with distressed, full-grain chocolate leather panel or black ballistic nylon with full-grain black leather panel. The Switch Taco is prices only $19 (USD). Available in Tan waxed canvas or 1050 denier black ballistic nylon with black trim.

WaterField Designs

Sutter Sling Pouch

YouTube Video (Demo)

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at “Our Story.” Copyright (C) 2019 WaterField Designs. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

