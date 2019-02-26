WaterField Intros Minimalist Sling Pouch to Relieve Over-stuffed Pockets

San Francisco designer and manufacturer, WaterField Designs introduces the Sutter Sling Pouch, a minimalist crossbody Sling to carry daily necessities. Available in full-grain leather and tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon, the meticulously-crafted Sutter Sling Pouch keeps valuables secure and easily accessible. This modern, professional-looking version of the popular waist pack, rests comfortably on one’s back or chest leaving hands free.

