Unique, Challenging 3D Word Search Game Launches for iOS

Chandler, Arizona – A unique, challenging 3D word game for iPhones and iPads called Lexiblox launches today, according to Adducive, its publisher. Players rotate letter blocks that look like children’s toys. Each combination of blocks spells only one word. This novel setup leads to words that don’t fit common patterns or shared letters. There are hundreds of words in the levels included in the game and they do not repeat. The puzzles, music, sounds and graphics were all created especially for Lexiblox.

“I wanted to create the ideal casual mobile game, something easy to pick up where you left off and hard to put down,” said Brian Krause, founder of Adducive and the game’s creator. Krause came up with the concept for game, wrote the puzzles, music, and code and designed the graphics and user interface. It is an independently developed, one-man app. He has been developing for iOS since 2008, and is a former math teacher and Google engineer.

The game requires a strong vocabulary and a good memory since most of the letters are facing away from you. Even so, it has a relaxed, playful feel. The soundtrack is mellow and jazzy and clouds float in the background while you play. The Lexiblox shuffle onto the screen between words and levels with charming choreography.

The game is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices running iOS 11.0 or later. Its full price is $3.99 but is available for $1.99 through Friday, March 1. The game has no ads, currencies or additional downloads and is ready for hours of enjoyment as soon as you buy it.

Adducive was founded in 1997 as a publishing and consulting firm specializing in mobile technology. Its owner, Brian Krause, has decades of experience in all phases of software development and has worked with start-ups, major technology firms and non-profit organizations in Silicon Valley and worldwide. He has been developing for iOS since 2008. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Adducive. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

