Unique, Challenging 3D Word Search Game Launches for iOS

Arizona based Adducive today introduces Lexiblox, a unique, challenging 3D word game for iOS devices. Players rotate letter blocks and each combination spells one and only one word. The game requires a strong vocabulary and a good memory since most of the letters are facing away from you. Even so, it has a relaxed, playful feel. This one-of-a-kind puzzle comes with music, sound effects and graphics created especially for this app.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



