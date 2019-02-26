SuperTab 4.0 for Mac released – Major Update to Powerful App Switcher

San Diego, California – SpriTec Software is excited to announce the release of SuperTab 4.0 for Mac. SuperTab allows users to completely replace the Mac’s built-in Command-Tab App Switcher with a vastly more powerful and flexible Switcher that provides instant access to much more than just Active Apps. With SuperTab, users can add any or all of the following to the App Switcher:

* Active Apps

* Recent Apps

* Recent Documents

* Recent Folders

* Any Files, Folders or Apps

* App Windows

* Dock Contents

* Any Folder Contents

* Dropbox Contents

* Calendar Events

* Clipboard History

* Multiple Clipboards

* Web Site Bookmarks

* Screen Shots

* Countdown Timers

* Stopwatches

* Tagged Files & Folders

* Finder Sidebar Items

* Snagit Captures

* Saved Spotlight Searches

* Saved Display Configurations

Additionally, users can customize, configure and even colorize the App Switcher to suit their own work flows and personal styles.

And with this 4.0 release, SuperTab gains the following key new features:

* Tab Row Splitting – Users can now split their Tab Rows to get more rows on screen without using more space

* Recent Folders – Users gain access to their recently accessed folders to round out all things recent: Apps/Docs/Folders

* Hand Off Support – Users can now use SuperTab to transfer to their Mac tasks started on another Apple device

* Countdown Timers – Users can create countdown timers to never again miss an important deadline or event

* Stopwatches – Users can now create stopwatches to let them track how long tasks take – no need to dig out a phone

* Video and Interactive Screen Shots on Mojave – Mojave users can now take video and interactive Screen Shots

* Enhanced Drag-and-Drop – Users can drag images and text from any app directly into SuperTab

* Application Windows – The Application Windows Tab Row now can include windows from Apps in all Spaces

* Desktop Contents – User can opt to include Disk Drives in their Desktop Folder Contents Tab Row

* AppleScript scriptability – Users can now control SuperTab via AppleScript to show it, select its items and more

* Setup Wizard – SuperTab now offers a simple setup wizard to help users install and configure SuperTab

* Auto Update – SuperTab now has built-in Auto Update to help users ensure they have the latest fixes and features

“We are excited to offer our users all our new features, but we are especially to roll out Tab Row Splitting,” explained Ando Sonenblick, owner of SpriTec Software. “Allowing users to split their Tab Rows lets them place more Tab Rows on screen, giving them more features at their fingertips, in turn making them more productive – all while taking no additional screen space. And at 50%-off its regular price, this release offers users the most “Bang for their Buck” of any version of SuperTab.”

SuperTab 4.0 is compatible with the following versions of macOS:

* “Mojave” (10.14)

* “Hight Sierra” (10.13)

* “Sierra” (10.12)

* “El Capitan” (10.11)

* “Yosemite” (10.10)

* “Mavericks” (10.9)

* “Mountain Lion” (10.8)

Pricing and Availability:

SuperTab 4.0 is free to download and install and is fully-functional for 30 days. After 30 days, it remains fully-functional but will occasionally ask users to register. Users can take advantage of a special 50%-off sale price of only $10 (USD), which is good now through April, 2019. Users of earlier versions of SuperTab can upgrade to 4.0 for $2.99 (USD).

SuperTab 4.0

Version Details

QuickStart Guide

Download SuperTab

Purchase SuperTab

Media Assets

Located in San Diego, California, SpriTec Software creates apps for the macOS platform. SpriTec Software is helmed by Ando Sonenblick, an Apple/GoPro/Adobe/DivX veteran with over 30 years of development experience. Copyright (C) 2019 SpriTec Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, macOS, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

