SuperTab 4.0 for Mac released – Major Update to Powerful App Switcher

California based SpriTec Software today announces SuperTab 4.0, a major feature update to its award-winning App Switcher for macOS. SuperTab takes the App Switcher way beyond just apps: it gives users instant access to their Files, Folders, Windows, Web Sites, Calendars, Screen Shots, Recents, Clipboard History, Dock Items, Desktop Contents, Dropbox, Custom Clipboards, and more – all within the App Switcher, and all just a click or keypress away.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



