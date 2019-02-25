New App Fototriever Makes Finding Photos a Snap on Your iPhone

Vancouver, British Columbia – Adda Ventures, Inc. is proud to announce the release of Fototriever 1.0, their new photo organization and management app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. The app makes taking, tagging, finding and retrieving your photos easier than ever. The first-of-its-kind app uses voice-activated technology, allowing users to tag their photos by voice or text as soon as they’re taken.

When users wish to find a particular photo, they simply speak the name of the event into the iOS device, and the app quickly finds and displays the photo. No more searching and scrolling through endless photos, simply speak or enter search text, and the photo is quickly found.

“I kept looking at photos on my camera, and I couldn’t remember who some of the people were on some of the trips I was on,” says Fototriever co-creator Dr. Alan Jeroff. “In the olden days I would always write on the back of the photo who the people were in the photo. That’s simply not possible in today’s digital-only world!”

Dr. Jeroff discussed this issue with his associate, Dr. Dennis Nimchuk, and they decided to hire a computer science programmer from the University of British Columbia to help them develop the app. The pair are thrilled with the results.

“When I was in Palm Springs at a tennis match, I took photos. Back in the hotel room later that evening is when I tagged them. I was able to tag them by players, score, stats and opponents,” continues Dr. Jeroff. “Then, I was able to use my voice to search for the photos by simply saying a player’s name, the score, stats, or opponent, and the correct photos were instantly retrieved and displayed!”

By using Fototriever photographers can avoid the frustration of repetitive swiping to find their images. The user tags the photos as they’re taken (or they can be tagged at a later time), using the traditional formula of “how,” “what,” “where,” and “when.” The app allows creating tags either by the traditional keyboard method or by using the iPhone’s microphone to speak the tags.

Once the photos have been tagged, a photographer can then use voice commands to instantly find an image. For example, saying “Birthday, Zoo, Jonathan, March 2018” or any one of these words will instantly bring up all photos that have been tagged of Jonathan’s birthday at the zoo in March. Even years later, images can quickly be found with simple voice or text command. “See it, say it, save it.”

Main Features of Fototriever:

* Quickly tags photos as they are created, using voice or text

* Voice or text tag any photo already in your Photo Library

* Retrieve any photo anytime by voice or text

* Share photos by AirDrop, email, text, or social media

* Print images to AirPrint-compatible printers

* Totally free, no in-app purchases or subscriptions needed

Early reviews are encouraging, and users of all ages love the advantages of Fototriever. “To be able to find a photo lost on my iPhone is like finding money,” says Mike Ball, author and photographer. “I take a lot of photos so not being able to find them quickly is frustrating, and Fototriever fixes that.”

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.2 or later

* Universal Application

* 45.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Fototriever 1.0 is free and is available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo and Video category. For more information about the app, visit the Fototriever website. Download Fototriever today and never have to hunt for a photo again. Happy photo taking with Fototriever. For more information, or to schedule an interview with the developers, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind iPhone App Publicity.

Fototriever 1.0

Download from App Store

Video Demo

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

App Icon

Vancouver, BC-based Adda Ventures, Inc. was founded by Dr. Alan Jeroff, a practising Dentist and Dr. Dennis Nimchuk, a Prosthodontist. The duo realized how difficult it was for many users to find their favorite photos out of the thousands stored on their iPhone, so they founded the company to create their first app, Fototriever. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Adda Ventures, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



