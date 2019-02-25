New App Fototriever Makes Finding Photos a Snap on Your iPhone

Vancouver-based Adda Ventures, Inc. announces Fototriever 1.0, their new photo organization and management app for iOS devices. The app makes it easy to take, tag, find and retrieve photos from any iOS device by using the power of the human voice. When users wish to find a photo or set of photos, they simply speak the name of the event into their iPhone, and Fototriever quickly finds and displays the shot. No more endless scrolling through an entire Camera Roll just to find one or two photos.

