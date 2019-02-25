Keep It 1.6 adds text recognition, improves notes, PDF editing and more

Swansea, United Kingdom – Reinvented Software is pleased to announce Keep It 1.6 is now available. This version adds text recognition for scanned PDFs and images, support for importing from a scanner, and Continuity Camera to import directly from an iPad or iPhone, along with improvements to notes, PDF editing, and lots more.

Keep It is a notebook, scrapbook and organizer, ideal for writing notes, saving web links, organizing documents, and finding them again. Available on Mac, iPad and iPhone, Keep It is the destination for all those things you want to put somewhere, confident you will find them again later. Keep It is the successor to Together, a brand new app that preserves the very best of its predecessor, but recast for today and the future.

Keep It 1.6 can now recognize printed text in images and scanned PDFs. Keep It does this on your Mac using the latest machine learning, computer vision and image processing technologies for the most efficient and accurate results. To complement this new capability, Keep It can now import PDFs or images from a scanner, or directly from your iPad or iPhone using Continuity Camera in macOS Mojave, rotate and remove pages in PDFs, and rotate images.

Keep It 1.6 includes further improvements to notes and text editing in general. Notes can now contain dividers, and it’s also possible to show attached images at a smaller size. Keep It will also preserve dividers when importing from Evernote. Insert the date and time, in notes, rich text files, plain text files and Markdown documents.

Keep It 1.6 includes many other smaller new features and improvement. Its Share extension can now create items in formats other than notes. Strikethrough and underline text in PDFs. Names in the item list or thumbnails now wrap for up to two lines. It’s now possible to search for items by generic types of media such as images, audio and movies rather than a specific file type. View rich text files in Dark Mode on macOS Mojave.

About Keep It:

Pretty much anything can be added to Keep It, including notes, web links, Markdown, rich and plain text documents, PDFs, images, or any other kind of file, using drag and drop, its share extension, the Services menu, or a browser bookmarklet. Keep It can also create new files of any type from stationery, and uses iCloud to make everything available across your devices and to share folders and items with others.

Keep It has all the organization tools you could need, including folders, tags, colored labels, and bundles. Keep It stores everything you add as files in folders that you can access in the Finder on Mac or the Files app on iOS, and open in other apps for editing. Saving files to these folders will automatically add them.

Building on Together, just about everything in Keep It has been improved or streamlined to work consistently across Mac and iOS, while taking advantage of each platform’s unique strengths. Keep It’s innovative tag filter that can drill down through combinations of related tags, and works in conjunction with search, which offers suggestions and makes it easy to combine terms. Keep It for Mac’s Compact Mode reduces the app to a single column, ideal for using as a floating window, or alongside another full screen app in split view, as you would on iPad.

Pricing and Availability:

Keep It for Mac 1.6 requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later, and is available as a free 15-day trial. A license for Keep It for Mac costs $49.99, and will include all Keep It Version 1.x updates. Together 3 users can purchase a $24.99 upgrade, or get a free copy if Together 3 was purchased during its final 6 months on sale. Keep It is also available on the Mac App Store, also with a free trial, and a choice of one-time purchases to buy Keep It, upgrade from Together, along with monthly ($2.49) or yearly ($19.99) subscriptions. Keep It for iPad and iPhone is available separately with either monthly ($1.49) or yearly ($9.99) subscriptions.

