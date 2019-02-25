Keep It 1.6 adds text recognition, improves notes, PDF editing and more

UK based Reinvented Software releases Keep It 1.6, an update to their popular notebook, scrapbook and organizer for macOS. Keep It is ideal for writing notes, saving web links, organizing documents, and finding them again. This version adds text recognition for scanned PDFs and images, support for importing from a scanner, and Continuity Camera to import directly from an iPad or iPhone, along with improvements to notes, PDF editing, and lots more.

