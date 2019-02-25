24U Software releases 24U Phidgets Plug-In 3.1 for FileMaker Pro

Long time Czech developer, 24U has released 24U Phidgets Plug-In 3.1, the popular plug-in for integrating FileMaker solutions with hardware devices, such as relays, environmental sensors, RFID, and more, Supporting FileMaker Pro 14 through 17, 24U Phidgets Plug-In allows FileMaker Pro to interact with various Phidgets boards to let a custom app control physical devices and physical devices to control the custom app. Version 3.1 brings support for iOS and includes re-designed examples.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



