Boris FX Adds Major Speed Improvements & Functionality to Continuum 2019

The most comprehensive plug-in collection on the market keeps getting better. Continuum 2019 (12.0.1) is a significant update to the award-winning product line from Boris FX. Editors and VFX artists already praising the addition of Continuum 2019’s new Particle Illusion real-time motion graphics generator can now produce high-end animations with far speedier results and design flexibility. The update also includes new host support for Apple’s FCP X and Motion 5 on macOS Mojave.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

Print



