YOPEY YOPEY Launches New Shmush Brain Puzzle App with a Spin

Taipei, Taiwan – Puzzle lovers around the world are in for a treat as YOPEY YOPEY LLC launches its latest game from the Shmush Universe. Shmush: The Spinning, the latest in the line of releases of the popular Shmush game by YOPEY YOPEY LLC, presents a happy twist to all brain puzzle game app lovers.

The app features the cute, adorable characters, shmushies. Users rearrange the shmushies until the same colors shmushies are together, and then presses to free them. The remaining shmushies fall down. Users control the direction that they fall by spinning the board. When all the shmushies are free, the user completes the level and moves to the next one.

“I’m always looking to find new variants for puzzle games. I started with the original Shmush color puzzle and added a pleasant twist,” said David Figatner, Founder, YOPEY YOPEY LLC. “Like many of my puzzle games, it’s deceptively simple but with increasing challenge,” he added.

The spinning feature in the color puzzle app is unique. Picture a set of Shmushies in different colors, arranged in different matrix sizes (3×3, 4×4, or larger) yearning to be free. You spin the board to find arrangements where, within a single touch, you free as many shmushies of the same color as possible. Spin more to let the remaining Shmushies tumble down into vacated spaces, creating new arrangements.

“In our latest game app, by spinning the board, you can let the gravity do its work and conjure exciting color arrangements,” said David. “So, what’s difficult or challenging in this new game? Well, the new puzzle game app limits you on the number of moves you get to clear the board of all shmushies. Yes, you need thinking prowess and focus to make winning arrangements.”

The game is designed with ease of use and fast puzzles. You need only a few minutes of idle time to play, and you pick up where you leave off.

Shmush: The Spinning includes five worlds and 100 brain-teasing puzzles. The matrices increase in size from 3×3 to 5×5. Special pieces are added later in the game to increase the complications. There is also an arcade mode that challenges the player by dropping different colored shmushies from the top of the screen. The player needs to clear the shmushies to stay ahead.

As the game processes, the falling speed and number of colors increase. The game also includes a daily challenge where a new puzzle is generated each day and you need to compete against the world to complete the puzzle in the fewest moves (and the fastest time). All game modes include a worldwide leader board and achievements.

Device Requirements:

* OS Requirements: Android 4.0.3 and up & iOS 9.0 or later

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Size: iOS – 20.5 MB & Android – 4.8 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Shmush 2.0.0 is currently available for free on the App Store under the Games category and Google Play under the Puzzle category.

Shmush: The Spinning 2.0.0

Download from the App Store

Download from Google Play

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

App Icon

YOPEY YOPEY was founded by David Figatner and has a presence in Taipei, Taiwan and Bellevue, Washington. The company has developed ten games since its inception in 2014. David Figatner is a reformed video game lawyer for a AAA publisher who sought the better life of animating pixels. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 YOPEY YOPEY LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

