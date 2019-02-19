YOPEY YOPEY Launches New Shmush Brain Puzzle App with a Spin

Taiwan-based gaming company,YOPEY YOPEY LLC, launches Shmush: The Spinning, a new game from its popular Shmush series of games for iOS and Android. The color merge puzzle game comes with a unique spin feature that allows players to spin the board and let gravity rearrange the shmushies. You free the shmushies by combining ones of the same color, and once all the shmushies are free then the level is complete. You may spin the board at any time to change the direction that the shmushies fall.

