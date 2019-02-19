SwampDog, LLC announces WhoDo 1.0 – A Contact Creation Tool for macOS

Bend, Oregon – SwampDog, LLC is delighted to announce WhoDo 1.0, a contact creation tool available now for macOS. WhoDo supports macOS dictation as a data source, allowing the customer to simply speak any new contact’s data. WhoDo can also transform selected text in any application into a new contact when a customizable keyboard shortcut is invoked. WhoDo uses several internal databases, Apple Foundation level frameworks, natural language processing, and data detectors to deliver its unique solution for macOS.

WhoDo for macOS provides several options which make it more powerful and more flexible than a standard data detector. WhoDo provides assignment to a group, a default area code used whenever none has been supplied, optional nickname assignment, optional name prefix assignment, optional text to be included in the Note field, optional date and time embedded in the Note field, and offers the customer a choice of work or home label.

WhoDo recognizes personal and company names, job titles, email addresses, phone numbers, street addresses, websites, instant message handles, and social media profiles.

WhoDo 1.0 for macOS has an optional Pro capability which is available as a separate purchase. The Pro capability includes seven utility functions for clearing up the crud that infiltrates most address books: locating and fixing upper-case and lower-case entries, missing area codes, contact records containing invalid or duplicated data. More utilities are already in development. The Pro capability also provides fix operations which work at the individual record.

macOS Minimum Requirements:

* macOS Version 10.13 High Sierra or later

* 20.4 MB Hard Drive space

* Internet Connection (required only for Mac App Store)

Pricing and Availability:

* WhoDo for macOS is available in 2 flavors: Basic and Pro

* WhoDo Basic 1.0 is available as an auto-renewable subscription for only 99 (USD) per year. A free 3 day trial is included.

* WhoDo Basic 1.0 is also available as permanent license for a one time cost of $4.99 (USD).

* WhoDo Pro 1.0 is available as an auto-renewable subscription for only $1.99 (USD) per year. A free 3 day trial is included.

* WhoDo Pro 1.0 is also available as permanent license for a one time cost of $9.99 (USD)

* WhoDo is also available for iOS

Headquartered in outdoor-loving Bend, Oregon, Swamp Dog, LLC is an Oregon LLC founded in 2018. The staff of Swamp Dog, LLC have been delivering solutions to companies like Apple, VISA, AMD, Motorola, Alcatel Lucent, and others for over 30 years. Today the company’s development efforts are focused exclusively on macOS and iOS. SwampDog, LLC delivers contact-friendly software that enlivens your people. Copyright 2019 Swamp Dog, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple and the Apple logo, are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

