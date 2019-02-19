SwampDog, LLC announces WhoDo 1.0 – A Contact Creation Tool for macOS

Oregon based SwampDog, LLC introduces WhoDo 1.0, a contact creation tool available now for macOS. WhoDo supports macOS dictation as a data source, allowing the customer to simply speak any new contact’s data. WhoDo can also transform selected text in any application into a new contact when a customizable keyboard shortcut is invoked. WhoDo uses several internal databases, Apple Foundation level frameworks, natural language processing, and data detectors to deliver its unique solution for macOS.

