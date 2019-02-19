Oregon based SwampDog, LLC introduces WhoDo 1.0, a contact creation tool available now for macOS. WhoDo supports macOS dictation as a data source, allowing the customer to simply speak any new contact’s data. WhoDo can also transform selected text in any application into a new contact when a customizable keyboard shortcut is invoked. WhoDo uses several internal databases, Apple Foundation level frameworks, natural language processing, and data detectors to deliver its unique solution for macOS.
SwampDog, LLC announces WhoDo 1.0 – A Contact Creation Tool for macOS
