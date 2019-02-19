Sneaky Viking AR introduced for iOS – The Tower Defence to make You Move

Katowice, Poland – GBTI Games is proud to announce the release of Sneaky Viking AR, their new game title developed for iOS devices. Sneaky Viking AR is a tower defence game with a touch of augmented reality. This game is designed to make you move! Instead of playing on your mobile device screen place, the AR game table on your lawn, driveway, carpet etc and get ready to fight for your people! Stop being a couch potato! Play on your phone or tablet in AR. Move around to aim and shoot better. Get closer to spot Vikings in disguise. Stand tall or squat to find the perfect shooting point. Get coins by defeating Vikings, upgrade your defence towers and by all means avoid hitting peasants running to your village.

How to play the game:

* Move your mobile device around to aim!

* Use the semi-transparent little circle in the centre of your screen!

* Aim at the Shield Post to enter a new game level!

* Aim at the tower and tap buttons on the bottom left of the screen to build or upgrade it!

* Aim at the Vikings and use buttons on the bottom right of the screen to shoot Vikings!

* When the last Viking is defeated move on to defend another village!

Save all villages to free your country from Sneaky Vikings once and for all! Collect all three stars at each level. Do not lose a single life and conquer the leaderboard!

Features:

* Simple controls

* Addictive gameplay

* Epic soundtrack

* Immersive AR experience

* Physical activity while playing

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 6s or later

* iPad 5th generation or later

* Requires iOS 11.0 or later

* 152.7 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Sneaky Vikings AR 1.0.2 is $3.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Games (Strategy and Arcade) category. Follow GBTI Games on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all the latest news. To request Press/Influencers promo codes please contact Mateusz Bagdziun.

GBTI Games

Sneaky Vikings AR 1.0.2

Screenshot

App Icon

Press Kit (zip)

GBTI Games is a young game studio that combines the love of 3D modelling and game development to bring you fun and quirky mobile games. Their team consists of designers and developers that have created many successful award-winning games for other studios before joining GBTI Games. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 GBTI S.A. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



