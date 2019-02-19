Sneaky Viking AR introduced for iOS – The Tower Defence to make You Move

GBTI Games releases Sneaky Viking AR, their new game title developed for iOS devices. Calling all tower defenders! Sneaky Viking AR is a tower defence game with a touch of augmented reality. This game is designed to make you move! Instead of playing on your mobile device screen place, the AR game table on your lawn, driveway, or carpet and get ready to fight for your people! Sneaky Viking AR features simple controls with addictive gameplay offering an immersive AR experience.

