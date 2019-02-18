WindowSwitcher – Unique 3D Window Manager for macOS

MacPlus Software introduces WindowSwitcher 1.0, a unique new application that aims to deal with the chaos of the open windows on your Mac. WindowSwitcher provides several tools to quickly switch and manage Mac desktop windows. This easy-to-use utility transforms the chaos of a messy desktop into neatly arranged windows, where one can easily see all the information in an organised display. You get full control over any opened windows: easily close, minimize, maximize, or even restore any window.

