SwampDog, LLC announces WhoDo 1.0 – a contact creation tool for iOS

Oregon based SwampDog, LLC announces WhoDo, a contact creation tool available now for iOS. WhoDo for iOS supports speech as a data source, allowing the customer to simply speak a new contact’s data. WhoDo for iOS also enables customers to create new Contacts without even launching the WhoDo app. WhoDo for iOS uses several internal databases, Apple Foundation level frameworks, natural language processing, and data detectors to deliver its unique solution for Apple mobile devices.

