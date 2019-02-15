Aurora Apps releases Penman 1.3 for iOS – Speak Your Notes

Rasht, Iran – Aurora Apps is proud to announce the release of Penman – Speak your notes 1.3, a universal iOS app featured in over 70 countries which offers a voice-driven alternative to typing notes. With speech-to-text technology, Penman allows you to take notes easier and faster for all types of users. Including writers, students, and people with disabilities and accessibility needs. The app supports 120 languages and is designed and developed by the husband-and-wife team, Sobhan Eskandari, and Mohadese Raoufi.

Managing all sorts of notes in Penman is easy, users can simply create a notebook, customize it to their taste and create notes in it. Penman has a powerful text editor with more than 20 tools to help users get their message across. Additionally, if users want to write more conveniently, simply start speech-to-text and speak your notes. Penman uses the Google Cloud Speech-to-Text API for its speech-to-text technology which supports 120 languages and variants. When users are finished taking notes, the notes and notebooks will be synced to iCloud and can be accessed from other devices or exported to various formats like PDF, IMG, TXT, HTML docs.

Kind words of a user:

“I have ADHD as well as Sensory Processing Disorder. This makes it hard for me to organize my thoughts, but also difficult to physically write down the things that I need to remember. I am so excited to have found Penman! It allows me to bypass the physical act of writing entirely, and just focus on what I want to say, which for my unique brain is very helpful. I’ve never tried using speech-to-text software before, but so far I am impressed with Penman’s speed and accuracy. The software can even differentiate between homophones, like ‘right’ vs ‘write,’ and denotes proper nouns correctly. I am using Penman to create and update my day-plans now, but I can see it being a game-changer in my creative writing as well. The developers of this tool have my gratitude!”

Device Requirements:

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* Universal app optimized for display on all iOS devices

* 67 MB

Pricing and Availability

Penman is available on the App Store for free using the freemium model with monthly and annual subscription options. Monthly for $2.99 and Annual plan for $17.99 (USD); Currently 50% discount on the annual plan. Users with a premium account will get Speech-to-text system, iCloud sync, Export Formats and Font formatting. Please visit the Penman website for more information.

