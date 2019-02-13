ChronoSync Express Supports macOS Mojave

Casselberry, Florida – Econ Technologies, Inc. announces full macOS 10.14 (Mojave) support for ChronoSync Express. The first thing you’ll want to try is the easy-on-the-eyes full Mojave Dark Mode support! Beyond that, take advantage of the new streamlined access to all the information about Sync Tasks in the ChronoSync Express Organizer that now offers Task Document Tagging, Sorting, Actions and Alerts so you can see what is going on at-a-glance.

The ChronoSync Express Scheduler system menu now offers a view of Running Scheduled Tasks while the Scheduled Tasks Manager offers easy access to Task Document Logs for quick review of completion status or errors.

These changes are delivered along with numerous bug fixes, tweaks and improvements. See the highlights of the newest features and capabilities in the ChronoSync Express video series. See the details of all the changes in the “Release Notes”.

Owners of ChronoSync Express can start using these new features today with a free update! If you don’t already own ChronoSync Express, you can find it on the Mac App Store for $24.99 (USD). Or try ChronoSync Express along with over 100 other Apps as part of the Setapp subscription service. ChronoSync Express is designed to work on macOS version 10.10 and newer.

Econ Technologies, Inc has been creating Apple software for over 20 years. ChronoSync Express is part of a suite of macOS and iOS products. ChronoSync Express is the entry level version of ChronoSync, the complete synchronization and backup utility for macOS. It is the perfect tool for those who want to synchronize files and folders between two computers. It can also perform local backups to external hard drives, NAS devices and file servers. For high performance file sharing, it is fully compatible with ChronoAgent. It can even exchange files with iOS devices running InterConneX and send completion notifications to your iPhone via ChronoMonitor. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 Econ Technologies. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

