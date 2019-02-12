HITCASE Announces The All New TrueLUX Wide Lens For iPhone

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – HITCASE announced today that the all new TrueLUX(R) Wide Angle Lens for better photo and video capture has officially launched. Redesigned to offer a larger field of view and crisper edge to edge optic clarity while remaining compact, impact resistant and waterproof. HIT Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world’s most advanced protective products for iPhone.

“We’re excited to announce today that the 2019 version of the TrueLUX(R) Wide Lens will include a larger field of view than its predecessor (now 120, previously 104), triple element glass (previously 2 element glass), sharper image clarity and less chromatic aberration, making the new TrueLUX(R) Wide Lens the best we’ve designed to date,” said Brooks Bergreen, Founder and CEO of HITCASE. “Our best-in-class TrueLUX(R) Lens Series remains focused on offering compact, drop-resistant and waterproof iPhone lenses with sharp image quality at an affordable price point. We believe everyone should have access to creative content capture without breaking the bank. The all new Wide Lens is a continuation of this vision.”

The all-new HITCASE TrueLUX(R) Wide Lens allows you to fit 2x more photo into the frame, ideal for landscape, travel or sport iPhone photography and video. With incredible clarity across the entire field of view, the new Wide Lens features triple element optical grade glass, capturing crisp images with a wider 120 diagonal FOV in photo mode (previously 104) and 98.6 degrees (Diagonal), 86.1 (Horizontal) FOV in video mode. Weighing in at only 22 grams, the super-compact waterproof and shockproof lens fits right in your pocket allowing you to take it literally anywhere.

* TrueLUX(R) Wide Lens Specifications:

* Size: 19mm long x 29mm wide / Weight: 22g

* Triple element glass lens

* No vignetting, edge to edge clarity

* 120 diagonal FOV in photo mode

* 98.6 degrees (Diagonal), 86.1 (Horizontal), FOV in video mode

* Refined optical design produces the sharpest image in its class

* Very low chromatic aberration

* Magnification: 0.55X

* Minimum focus distance: 27mm

* Completely waterproof, dust-proof, snow-proof with or without a Hitcase

* Two start thread and magnetic LINK(TM) mounting for ease of use between all Hitcase products

* Anodized aluminum construction

* Anti-reflective and anti-scratch coatings on all lens elements

* One year limited product warranty.

The all new TrueLUX(R) Wide Lens is available online as of today for $39.99 (USD) and will begin shipping February 12, 2019. TrueLUX Lenses work alongside HITCASE protective cases, including the Splash, Crio, Shield LINK and PRO. Find out more at HITCASE online and follow @hitcase.

HIT Technologies Inc. headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 HIT Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

