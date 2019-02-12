BatchOutput PDF Simplifies Print Workflow Management

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of BatchOutput PDF 2.2.35, a feature update to the company’s PDF printing automation solution for macOS. The software allows users to print PDF files from watched hot folders, saving the time and effort of opening and printing each document manually.

The new version allows users to edit hot folder print settings on the fly without having to pause the watching process. The changes will be applied to the next file in the queue automatically. The update also adds integration of the SoftwareKey licensing system which simplifies the software activation process and enables users to easily manage their licenses in a personal online license portal.

“This is one of those apps that you never knew you needed until you spend a day using it,” says Glen Saville of eponymous design firm in Hornchurch, UK. “If you handle a large number of PDFs daily this will save you time, without a doubt.”

With BatchOutput PDF, users only need to drop their PDF files into watched hot folders – and the software will print the documents automatically using the hot folder settings. For example, users can create hot folders for color and black-and-white printers, specific paper sizes, duplex modes, various color profiles and other controls.

BatchOutput PDF helps users eliminate countless repetitive tasks of opening PDF files and adjusting print settings manually by bypassing the print dialog. The app offers the following key features:

* Print PDFs automatically from watched hot folders

* Create hot folders for different print settings

* Detailed output history

* Specify password for encrypted PDFs

* Save time and hassle of printing each PDF manually

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput PDF can be purchased from Zevrix website for $24.95 USD (Server version $99.95), as well as from Mac App Store and authorized resellers. The update is free for licensed users of version 2. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput PDF supports macOS 10.7-10.14.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2019 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

