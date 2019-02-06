MacX DVD Ripper Pro Upgraded to Fix Play & Backup Errors with New DVDs

Chengdu, China – MacXDVD Software just released a new version of its MacX DVD Ripper Pro, and, as the company stated, is “the ultimate solution that has eliminated all problems a user may encounter when ripping and playing a new DVD.” This update focuses on the longstanding problems to play and convert a new-released DVD and updates its core algorithm to address all the errors and deliver users an error-free DVD ripping experience.

The newly-updated DVD ripper is offered for free together with iPad Pro, Netflix Gift Card and more gifts. Get a free copy and start a flawless DVD ripping experience before Feb 20, 2019.

While many DVD owners worldwide are now using open-source tools to manage their collections, yet a majority of them have already encountered performance issues -according to a global survey of 10,000 consumers. And the problems have been myriad. Some suffer errors during the conversion like no valid source found, app crashes, frozen conversion, failure to read discs, wrong title, no disc content showing up, etc., while some others are getting bad video results – they can’t get the new DVD played normally.

MacXDVD began working on an ultimate solution to end the nettlesome troubles after numerous reports from depressed consumers who couldn’t play or convert new DVDs successfully using the popular ways. And now MacX DVD Ripper Pro has the solution.

The company also offers a step-by-step guide to fix these problems.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is a reputable DVD ripper professional in converting DVD to MP4, MKV, MOV, HEVC, AVI, WMV, iPhone, iPad, and Android. Its rich features yet user-friendly operations has long enjoyed a good reputation from Macworld, Softonic, Cnet, MacUpdate, and various other pundit sites. More importantly, when it comes to dealing disc with restrictions, it has exceeded rivals for years in supported encryptions and outputs. The DVD ripper sees 90% happy customers and 85% users who use it to remove tough disc limits.

In this upgrade, the core algorithm gets an overhaul to get updated with the latest disc mechanism technologies of 2019. For this purpose, MacXDVD Software has performed analysis and conducted multiple tests with the latest discs under numerous scenarios. Now MacX DVD Ripper Pro is capable to eliminate most if not all of the long-term obstacles caused by multiple titles, new releases, workout/exercise titles, etc.

Pricing and Availability:

MacX DVD Ripper Pro, normally priced at $67.95 )USD_, is free for grabs during MacXDVD Giveaway. Also, everyone has the chance to win free iPad Pro, Netflix gift card and more prizes by taking a quick quiz and sharing the campaign. The Giveaway starts today and will end on Feb 20, 2019.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro

MacXDVD Giveaway

MacXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software Company, owns a professional multimedia software development team, providing a range of products for Macintosh Computer users, including MacX Video Converter, MacX DVD Ripper, DVD Author, DVD backup tools, etc, series of apps for Apple video player, and iPhone, iPad 2D and 3D video games. Copyright (C) 2019 MacXDVD Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



