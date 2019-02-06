Introducing Mac mini Open Compute Cloud (OC2)

Palo Alto, California – MacWeb.com introduces Mac mini Open Compute Cloud (OC2), an Internet cloud service renting on-demand compute capacity using dedicated 2018 Apple Mac mini computers. MacWeb.com’s Open Compute Cloud combines the hardware and software advantages of a dedicated Mac mini server with the low cost and instant deployment of cloud computing. With provisioning of a new 2018 Apple Mac mini on demand iOS, macOS, web, and database developers now have a dedicated solution for cloud computing that does NOT share hardware resources or use virtualization.

All Mac mini OC2 instances feature Intel eighth-generation i5 or i7 6-core processors, fast 2666MHz DDR4 memory, and blazing-fast all-flash storage starting at only $100 per month. The new, re-engineered 2018 Mac mini is a fast, reliable, and cost effective little powerhouse. Compile iOS or macOS apps remotely with Xcode, run web applications, publish databases, or share files easily. With a Mac mini OC2 instance there is no hardware to purchase, no hardware to ship, no lead time, and no commitment. Replace an aging Mac mini Internet server today with a new Mac mini OC2 instance from MacWeb.com.

* Apple Mac mini 3.0GHz 6-Core i5/8GB/256GB SSD $100/mo (Late 2018)

* Apple Mac mini 3.2GHz 6-Core i7/8GB/128GB SSD $100/mo (Late 2018)

* Apple Mac mini 3.2GHz 6-Core i7/16GB/128GB SSD $120/mo (Late 2018)

* Apple Mac mini 3.2GHz 6-Core i7/16GB/256GB SSD $140/mo (Late 2018)

* and more

Custom build your own Supercomputer or Private Cloud with a bank of new 2018 Apple Mac mini. Quotes and discounts also available for volume Mac mini OC2 deployments.

Don’t worry about success. With unmetered bandwidth and Internet bursting to 1Gbps there are no surprises. And with no contract or commitment required, cancel at any time.

MacWeb.com is conveniently located next door to Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, and near Moffett Field NASA AMES in the heart of Silicon Valley. This Class A facility is a former SGI data center.

MacWeb

MacWeb.com is a cloud services company renting on-demand compute capacity using dedicated Apple Mac mini computers. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2019 MacWeb.com. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and Mac mini are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

