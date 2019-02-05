Print Window 5.4 – Update to Simple, Yet Powerful, File Listing Utility

Aurora, Illinois – Searchware Solutions has announced the release of Print Window 5.4 for macOS, an update to their simple but powerful file listing utility. Print Window works seamlessly with the macOS Finder, allowing users to generate and print a file listing of folders using several different methods including a simple key command, the Status menu, the Dock menu, or drag and drop.

Users have complete control over what gets included in the file listings and what does not. Print Window can also print subfolder contents of a specified folder manually selected by the user. Print Window also allows complete autonomy in the sorting process. Users can sort file listings by a variety of different criteria (including ascending and descending order) and even determine the files’ icons and size.

There are two different versions of Print Window: Standard Edition and Advanced Edition. The free Standard Edition includes basic features such as the ability to print full page file listings. The Advanced Edition includes full access to Print Window and is enabled when a valid serial number is entered. Both versions come in the same executable. In addition to making Print Window a fully Cocoa-based application, version 5.2 offers a wealth of new features to create a more powerful but easy-to-use tool including:

* Print Window is now a 64-bit application

* Numerous changes for additional macOS Mojave compatibility

* Print engine is significantly faster for some types of file listings

* Improved display of icons in the Print Options and Preferences windows when shown on a Retina display

* Fixed an issue where some text could display in the wrong color in the Print Options window

* Print Window now displays file counter with thousands separators in the Progress window

* Completely revamped error reporting system. The new system is more reliable and provides more robust information in the unlikely case an error does occur

* Various other minor bug fixes and improvements

Print Window provides a wide range of options for configuring file listings. Users of Print Window Advanced have the option to save multiple different file listing settings for quick recall. Print Window enables users to easily print a file listing without having to configure common options repeatedly.

Print Window is a multifunctional tool. In the Advanced version, users can also create CD jewel case and DVD case covers. In addition to generating and printing file listings, Print Window Advanced also has the ability to save file listings as tab-delimited text and Microsoft Excel files. File listings can be exported as PDF files and the latest version adds the ability to save file listings as CSV files for use in a wide variety of other applications.

“Print Window 5.4 continues to show why it is the best file listing utility for macOS,” says Scott Crick of Searchware Solutions. “Users no longer have to rely on taking screenshots of windows or settling for text-only printouts of filenames only. Print Window provides the works: icons, file information, sorting, and so much more! We also offer users a chance to experience all the features of Print Window by offering them a 30-day trial of the Advanced mode. After that time, Print Window will continue to run but only in Standard mode. Print Window can be upgraded to Advanced mode at any time by purchasing a license.”

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.10 or better

* 18.1 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Print Window 5.2 is available in two versions through Searchware Solutions online. The Standard Edition is free. The Advanced Edition, which provides more features, is $20.00 (USD) for a single-user license. Upgrade pricing is available. Volume licensing is available as well.

Print Window 5.4

Download Print Window

Purchase Print Window

Screenshot

Screenshot (Example Listing 1)

Screenshot (Example Listing 2)

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Searchware Solutions was founded by Scott Crick in 1998 with a focus on providing quality macOS products with development based on customer feedback. All Material and Software (C) Copyright (C) 2019 Searchware Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



